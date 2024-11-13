Qatar Continue Preparations For Clash Against Uzbekistan
Date
11/13/2024 4:44:43 AM
The Peninsula
Qatar players take part in a training session in Doha yesterday as they gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Uzbekistan.
The two-time Asian champions host Uzbekistan at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium tomorrow. Qatar will then head to Abu Dhabi to face the UAE at Al Nahyan Stadium five days later in a return fixture.
