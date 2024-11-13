(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2024 - Cake by VPBank (Cake), Vietnam's largest digital by user base, revenue and products varieties, announced the launch of its first fully cloud-based Card Management System (CMS) in collaboration with Visa. The new cloud-based CMS utilizes Visa Cloud Connect on Cloud (GC) infrastructure as its access model to the Visa network. This innovative solution is the first of its kind in Vietnam and is now available on Cake's platform, significantly advancing payment processing modernization.





Leaders of Cake, Visa, and Google Cloud in Vietnam at the launch of Cake's full cloud-based card management system.

Visa Cloud Connect allows financial institutions to securely connect to the Visa network via participating cloud-based infrastructure, simplifying and accelerating access to Visa's global payment network. This benefits a wide range of businesses, from early-stage fintechs and traditional clients, to cloud-native enterprises, looking for faster time-to-market, infrastructure modernization or business expansion, regardless of their existing connections to the Visa network.





Cake is Visa's first banking partner to successfully implement a full cloud-based card management system on Google Cloud.

Businesses using Cake's platform benefit from Visa Cloud Connect's enhanced operational capabilities, such as reduced data center overheads and costs. It promotes operations-driven sustainability and scalability to meet demand and adaptability for future payment innovations and growth. Visa Cloud Connect supports all card and transaction types, is available globally, and maintains the highest levels of security and control.



Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos, said: "This collaboration empowers Vietnamese businesses with advanced technologies essential for thriving in today's digital economy. A cloud-based solution enhances operational efficiency and promotes cashless payments, aligning with our vision for a digital future in Vietnam. It underscores Visa's commitment to supporting fintech innovation and financial inclusion in the region."



Cake is the first issuing bank globally to have implemented Visa Cloud Connect on Google Cloud Infrastructure. Cake's proprietary payment processing platform built on modern architecture domain oriented microservices, event-driven architecture, taking advantage of Google Cloud unique offerings such as GKE Enterprise, Spanner, Pub/Sub and BigQuery. Recently, Cake launched Vietnam's first disposable virtual debit card on this new platform, with additional debit and credit card products forthcoming.



Mr. Tu The Hien, Chief Technology Officer at Cake by VPBank, added: "Technology is the backbone of Cake's rapid growth. This collaboration integrates Visa's payment expertise, Cake's innovative DNA and Google Cloud's secure and scalable infrastructure to deliver a seamless payment experience and operational efficiency. It reaffirms our ability to work with leading global organizations to provide comprehensive financial solutions with excellent customer experiences, true to our 'Easy as Cake' motto."









