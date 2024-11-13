Camping Tent Market To Hit USD 7.2 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camping tent is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to rise in domestic travel.

Camping Tent size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of outdoor recreation and adventure activities is driving demand for camping gear as more people seek nature experiences, resulting in more camping trips and a growing need for high-quality equipment.

As consumers become more focused on health and wellness, camping is gaining appeal for its physical and mental benefits. Disconnecting from technology and engaging in physical activities are key attractions for health-conscious individuals. Furthermore, innovations in camping gear, such as lightweight materials, improved insulation, and multi-functional designs, are attracting those seeking both comfort and convenience. The growing availability of technology-enhanced products, like solar-powered gear and smart tents.

Economic uncertainties and travel restrictions are pushing more people to explore domestic travel options. Camping provides a cost-effective way to travel, allowing people to enjoy new experiences without extensive travel plans. Many consumers are opting for local destinations as an affordable and accessible way to spend time outdoors.

The camping tent market is segmented by product type into dome tents, tunnel tents, geodesic tents, and others. In 2023, dome tents held a dominant position due to their easy setup and aerodynamic design, which offers stability in windy conditions. These features make dome tents a popular choice among casual campers and families, especially for those seeking a durable and weather-resistant option.

In terms of capacity, the camping tent market is categorized into 2-person, 3-4 person, and solo tents. 2-person tents are anticipated to maintain their dominance, offering a compact yet spacious solution for campers. Their balance of portability and comfort appeals to a wide range of users, including couples and small groups, making them versatile for both car camping and backpacking.

North America dominated the camping tent market in 2023, with a value of USD 1 billion, and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2032. The growing interest in outdoor activities is contributing to this regional development. Additionally, the mental health benefits of camping and spending time in nature are drawing more consumers, as camping provides an ideal way to reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

Major players in camping tent market include Bass Pro Shops, Big Agnes, Coleman Company, Inc., Deuter, Eureka, Hikergroup, Kelty, Mountain Safety Research, Nemo Equipment, Inc., Osprey Packs, Inc., Recreational Equipment, Inc., Sierra Designs, Snow Peak, The North Face, and Vango. among others.

