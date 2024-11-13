Cell Line Development Market To Surpass Market Valuation Of USD 15.88 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing at a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Westford, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Cell Line Development will reach a value of USD 15.88 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Cell line development, or CLD, will likely become popular as more and more biopharmaceutical companies start sprouting up. Cells are used as an expression host by most biopharma companies to synthesise recombinant monoclonal antibodies and proteins. The market is expected to grow in the upcoming years due to the availability of improved technologies for producing novel cell lines, as well as an increase in demand for cancer medicines and monoclonal antibodies.



Cell Line Development Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 6.36 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 15.88 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.12% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Source, Type of Cell Line, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Development and commercialization of biogenerics and biosimilars Key Market Opportunities Favorable government support Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Reagents and Media to Hold Significant Growth due to Critical Role in Maintaining Cell Health

In global cell line development market, reagents and media products lead due to their crucial role in maintaining cell health, enhancing growth conditions and increasing production of biopharmaceuticals. Rising demand for biologics as well as advances in cell culture techniques are fueling market growth with escalating needs for quality reagents.

Recombinant Cell Lines to Lead the Market due to Consistent Therapeutic Proteins for Biopharmaceutical Applications

The production of uniform, high-yield therapeutic proteins for biopharmaceutical uses has made recombinant cell lines the industry leader in cell line development globally. Efficient recombinant systems are deemed necessary to enable market expansion through improved stability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in medication manufacture, which is made possible by the growing need for biosimilars and monoclonal antibodies.

North America to Dominate the Market Due to Strong Biopharmaceutical R&D

Rich in biopharmaceutical R&D, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and substantial biotechnology investment, North America dominates the global cell line development market. A well-established pharmaceutical industry, favourable regulatory frameworks, and the region's expertise in drug research and development fuel demand for cutting-edge cell line creation technology.

Cell Line Development Market Insight

Drivers:

Rising Demand for BiologicsGrowth in Biopharmaceutical R&DExpansion of Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Restraints:

Risk of ContaminationIntellectual Property IssuesLimited Cell Line Diversity

Prominent Players in Cell Line Development Market

The following are the Top Cell Line Development Companies :



Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

GE Healthcare (USA)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Danaher Corporation (USA)

Selexis SA (Switzerland)

Sigma-Aldrich (USA) Corning Incorporated (USA)

Key Questions Answered in Global Cell Line Development Market Report



What is the estimated market size for cell line development globally by 2031, and what is the anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the 2024–2031 projection period?

Why do media and reagent goods command such a strong market share in the global cell line development industry? Which geographical region leads the global cell line development market, and what elements support this dominance?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for biologic drugs, need for robust cell line development, innovations in cell culture techniques), restraints (Developing stable cell lines, regulatory approvals for cell line-based therapies, small number of standardized cell lines), opportunities (Producing viral vectors, growing interest in gene therapy, AI-driven tools for optimizing cell line development workflows), and challenges (Public concerns about the use of GMOs, maintaining CLD product consistency & quality) influencing the growth of cell line development market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cell line development market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cell line development market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

