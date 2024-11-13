‘Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: Part 1’ Tells The Story Of Legendary Maratha Warrior King

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming 'Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: Part 1' was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai recently. The film, directed by Tushar Vijayrao Shelar, tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his valour, sacrifice, and steadfast dedication to protecting his people and religion.

The film captures pivotal moments in Maratha history, including the Battle of Janjira against Siddhi Khairiyat and the Siege of Burhanpur, the stronghold of the Mughal Sultanate. The trailer, packed with intense battle sequences and stunning visuals, portrays the legendary warrior's journey with grandeur and authenticity, offering audiences an immersive experience in the Maratha Empire's rich legacy.

Actor Thakur Anoop Singh portrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Reflecting on his role, the actor shared,“It has been a true honour to embody the spirit and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a symbol of unwavering courage and resilience. Through this film, I hope to inspire audiences and showcase the bravery and sacrifice that defined his life. Every scene, from intense battles to poignant moments, is crafted to resonate deeply with viewers”.

The event was graced by the entire cast and crew, including Thakur Anoop Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kishori Shahane, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Rawat, Kamesh Sawant and Pradeep Kabra.

Speaking at the trailer launch, director Tushar Vijayrao Shelar said,“Our film is not only a historical drama but a tribute to one of the greatest warriors in Indian history, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The intensity and scale of the battles, especially the legendary sea and land wars, are an attempt to do justice to his valour and dedication. We wanted the audience to experience the power and depth of Sambhaji Maharaj's journey, and I'm confident that this film will bring his story to audiences like never before”.

Produced by Shekhar Raghunathrao Mohite Patil, Dharmendra Subhashji Bora, Saujanya Suryakantji Nikam, KetanRaje, and Nilesh Rao Bhosale under the banner of Urvita Productions, the film is set to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024.