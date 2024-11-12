Oomiji Unveils Game-Changing Customer Intelligence Platform, Revolutionizing Net Promoter Score Implementation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Real-time segmentation of customer feedback by both score and response content enables targeted interventions based on specific feedback categories

- Adrian BridgeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Oomiji announced a breakthrough in customer experience measurement with the launch of its revolutionary Net Promoter Score (NPS) platform, addressing the critical challenge businesses face in converting customer feedback into actionable intelligence.As companies struggle with rising customer acquisition costs and increasing competition, traditional NPS systems have fallen short in providing the detailed insights needed for meaningful customer retention strategies. Oomiji's innovative platform solves this pressing challenge by transforming basic customer satisfaction scores into comprehensive, actionable intelligence."While traditional NPS has served as a basic loyalty metric, businesses today need much more than just a number," said Jon Stamell, CEO at Oomiji. "Our platform represents the first fundamental advancement in NPS methodology in nearly two decades, enabling businesses to not just measure satisfaction but immediately act on customer feedback."The platform's breakthrough features include:.Real-time segmentation of customer feedback by both score and response content.Automated integration of qualitative and quantitative data.Advanced language analysis of customer responses.Instant categorization of customer concerns.Seamless deployment across email, social media, and web channelsEarly adopters report significant improvements in customer retention metrics. The Fladgate Partnership, the largest wine producer and tourism company in Portugal has seen a significant return from the insights provided by the Oomiji platform and NPS functionality."The platform has returned a very high return on investment,” said Adrian Bridge, CEO of Fladgate. "It has helped create a stronger emotional link between our brand and our American customers. In other words, this is an investment that will continue to pay dividends into the future.”The launch comes at a crucial time as businesses face increasing pressure to improve customer retention amid economic uncertainty. Oomiji's platform enables companies to:.Immediately identify and respond to detractor concerns.Deploy targeted interventions based on specific feedback categories.Track the effectiveness of customer experience improvements in real-time.Generate detailed insights from customer feedback within minutes instead of weeksMarket analysts predict the customer experience management market will reach $27.4 billion by 2025, with companies increasingly seeking solutions that provide actionable insights rather than just metrics.The platform is available immediately for enterprise implementation, with specialized versions for mid-market and growing businesses.For more information about Oomiji's revolutionary NPS platform, visit Oomiji##About OomijiOomiji turns customer conversations into revenue. The company's AI-powered platform transforms traditional marketing by understanding not just what customers do, but what they think and feel. By analyzing customer responses in real-time, Oomiji enables brands to segment and communicate based on stated interests and emotions-not just past behavior. This unique blend of market research, CRM, NPS and intelligent engagement drives unprecedented loyalty and sales through truly personalized interactions at scale.###*Net Promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are registered trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.*

