NFSA Side By Side Fire Sprinkler Demo In Pittsburgh To Spotlight Fire Safety During The Holidays

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) invites the public and news to attend Pittsburgh's first-ever side-by-side fire sprinkler demonstration. This impactful event will showcase the effectiveness of fire sprinklers in preventing home fires and emphasize key safety tips to help families reduce fire risks.

Event Details:

· When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM

· Where: Allegheny County Emergency Services Fire Academy, 700 West Ridge Road, Allison Park, PA 15101

The NFSA burn demonstration will feature a specially designed Side-by-Side Burn Trailer equipped with two identical rooms. Each room is decorated with holiday elements, including a Christmas tree and ornaments, and fitted with smoke alarms. However, only one of the rooms includes a fire sprinkler system. A controlled fire will be ignited in each room, allowing viewers to witness firsthand how quickly a Christmas tree, especially a dry one, can ignite surrounding materials. The unsprinklered room is typically engulfed within seconds, while the sprinklered room demonstrates the sprinkler's power to quickly control flames and limit destruction.

According to NFSA, Christmas tree and holiday decoration fires account for an average of two deaths, 12 injuries, and $10 million in direct property damage annually. This demonstration aims to stress the life-saving benefits of fire sprinklers and provide holiday fire safety tips for families.

Holiday Fire Prevention Tips:

1. Choose a fresh tree: Select one with green needles that don't fall off easily.

2. Keep the tree hydrated: Add water daily; using ice cubes can help avoid spills and ease refilling.

3. Distance from heat sources: Keep trees and decorations at least three feet away from fireplaces, candles, and heating vents.

4. Use lights safely: Ensure indoor and outdoor lights are used appropriately, are laboratory-tested (e.g., UL), and replace worn-out strings.

5. Avoid overloading outlets and use flame-retardant decorations.

6. Avoid open flames: Use battery-operated candles instead of lit candles, especially near flammable items or around children.

7. Ensure exits are clear and decorations don't obstruct pathways.

With the excitement of the holiday season, fire safety can sometimes be overlooked. This demonstration highlights the significant difference fire sprinklers make in controlling fires, protecting lives, and preventing extensive property damage.

The National Fire Sprinkler Association is committed to advancing fire prevention through education, public awareness, and advocacy for fire sprinkler systems. We invite the public and news media to join us for this enlightening and potentially life-saving demonstration.

