JAF Carries Out Airdrop To Southern Gaza
11/12/2024 2:23:38 PM
AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab army (JAF) on Tuesday carried out a new airdrop of humanitarian aid over southern Gaza, using a Royal Air Force C130 aircraft to deliver vital supplies.
The operation, organised in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), aimed to support Gaza's residents amid difficult conditions and address urgent humanitarian needs in the war-torn Strip, according to a JAF statement.
The army reiterated its continued commitment to providing humanitarian, medical and relief assistance through airdrops and land convoys to alleviate the impact of the ongoing war on Gaza.
This endeavour is part of the Kingdom's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged Strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since the outbreak of the war.
To date, Jordan has conducted 123 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, in addition to 266 airdrops that were conducted in collaboration with other countries.
