Bihar Bypolls Will Be A Litmus Test For Both NDA & Mahagatbandhan

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) The by-elections for four Assembly seats in Bihar, scheduled for Wednesday, are being seen as a "litmus test" for the state's major parties and alliances in the run-up to the Assembly slated for late next year.

With three of these seats previously held by the Grand Alliance and one by the NDA, the by-elections are pivotal for both alliances to assert their dominance and gauge public sentiment.

The recently established Jan Suraaj is also competing, making this election a proving ground for newer political forces in the state.

Political observers are viewing this contest as a "semi-final" ahead of the 2025 Assembly polls, with significant campaigning efforts from major leaders. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other senior NDA figures, along with Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahni, and leaders of the Grand Alliance, have all invested substantial effort into their campaigns.

Lalu Prasad Yadav made a notable appearance in Belaganj on November 11 to rally support, while Prashant Kishor has also been actively campaigning.

The Ramgarh assembly seat, in particular, has seen intense competition. This constituency has a dynamic electoral history: Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP won the seat in 2015, only for it to switch to RJD's Sudhakar Singh in 2020. In this by-election, Ajit Kumar Singh, Sudhakar Singh's younger brother and son of RJD veteran Jagadanand Singh, is contesting. Meanwhile, the BJP is once again fielding Ashok Kumar Singh, showing faith in his ability to reclaim the seat.

Jan Suraaj's Sushil Kumar Kushwaha and BSP's Satish Kumar Singh Yadav are also contesting.

With these varied and influential candidates, particularly in Ramgarh, the by-elections are expected to reveal shifting caste equations and alliances.

Tarari assembly constituency in Bihar's Bhojpur district also posed evenly with BJP has fielded Vishal Prashant, son of former MLA Sunil Pandey, marking the party's attempt to reclaim the seat currently held by the CPI-ML. Raju Yadav from CPI(ML) faces the challenge of maintaining the party's hold on Tarari, especially since CPI-ML has controlled the seat since 2015.

Other notable candidates include Kiran Singh of Jan Suraaj, Sikandar Kumar of BSP, and two independents, one of whom is also named Raju Yadav, potentially adding intrigue and splitting votes in the constituency.

The Belaganj assembly seat has been a stronghold of Surendra Yadav since 1990, who served as MLA seven times. However, it is now vacant due to his election as MP from Jehanabad. RJD has placed its confidence in Vishwanath Singh, Surendra Yadav's son, who faces a significant challenge from Manorama Devi, the NDA candidate and wife of controversial figure Late Bindi Yadav. Manorama Devi, a two-term MLC, is seen as a formidable contender despite a recent NIA raid on her residence, which uncovered over Rs 4 crore cash and weapons.

Mohammad Amjad from Jan Suraaj and an AIMIM candidate are also in the race. This may lead to a split in the Muslim vote, potentially complicating the RJD's bid to retain the seat.

Imamganj, a reserved constituency, became vacant after Jitan Ram Manjhi won a seat in the Lok Sabha. His daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi is running for NDA, aiming to maintain family influence in the area. Roshan Manjhi represents RJD, having contested in previous elections though he lost to JD(U)'s Uday Narayan Chaudhary in both 2005 and 2010. Jitendra Paswan, supported by Prashant Kishor, runs on a Jan Suraaj ticket. Known locally as a“rural doctor,” he appeals to the grassroots voters.

These by-elections are being closely watched as a precursor to the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with major parties mobilizing top leaders to consolidate their bases. The results will not only reflect the political pulse of the state but could also reshape alliances and strategies in the lead-up to the larger battle for Bihar next year