Gene Juarez Salons & Spas To Open In Lacey, Wash. On November 22 Booking Appointments Now

Brings Elevated Beauty Services to South Puget Sound Residents

First 100 Clients Will Receive Giftbag of Premium Beauty Products

The newest addition to Gene Juarez 's lineup of award-winning salons and spas is celebrating its grand opening in Lacey, Wash., at the Hogum Bay Town Center on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

"Over the past few years, Gene Juarez Salons & Spas has been growing steadily to expand our footprint beyond the Seattle metropolitan area," said Katie Trent, CEO of Gene Juarez Salons & Spas. "We are thrilled to bring our high-end services to the Lacey community, our most southern location in the Pacific Northwest."

Located at 2400 Marvin Rd NE Suite G, the new salon showcases an elegant and modern aesthetic, complete with 14 salon stations and two private skincare rooms. Services include haircuts, color, styling, and relaxing services, facials, including HydraFacial, waxing, eyelash and brow services, and bridal and special occasion hair.

Stylists, design specialists and color specialists at the Lacey location include Gene Juarez veterans, some who have been with Gene Juarez for decades, as well as new team members. If you are a beauty professional, the salon is seeking to bring on additional talent.

Clients can book services now through the website ( ), Gene Juarez app and by phone (text or call 360-507-8400). The first 100 clients will receive a deluxe giftbag with samples of Gene Juarez's premium retail products, valued at $80.

Over the last few years, Gene Juarez Salons & Spas has opened locations in Gig Harbor, Bellingham, Silverdale and Tacoma, bringing its total salon portfolio to 14, with additional locations in the pipeline.

For more information about the new Lacey location, including services, hours, team bios and more, visit pages/location-lacey .

About Gene Juarez Salons & Spas

For more than 50 years, Gene Juarez has been committed to the mission of bringing out the best in each guest, so they leave feeling better than when they arrived. Learn more about the Pacific Northwest's leading salon and spa group's locations and services at genejuarez .



