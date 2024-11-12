Mithun Chakraborty's Purse Stolen During Rally In Jharkhand, Repeated Announcements Made To Return

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhanbad, Nov 12 (IANS) Veteran Mithun Chakraborty faced an unexpected setback while campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Nirsa Assembly seat of Dhanbad district on Tuesday. In the midst of an election rally, someone reportedly stole his purse, causing a stir among the crowd.

During the rally, the stage announcer repeatedly made appeals over the microphone, urging whoever took the purse to return it. Despite these efforts, the missing purse was not recovered.

Disappointed, Mithun ended the event sooner than planned and left the venue. This incident occurred during Chakraborty's second consecutive day of campaigning in Jharkhand.

On Monday, he had campaigned for BJP candidates in the Kolhan division, while on Tuesday, he sought support for BJP candidate Aparna Sen Gupta in Nirsa.

The rally drew large crowds, with people even climbing rooftops and walls to catch a glimpse of the actor. As Chakraborty made his way through the crowd to the stage, his wallet was stolen.

Before addressing the rally, Mithun spoke at a press conference, emphasising that his presence in Jharkhand was driven by his love for the state and its people, not merely as a BJP representative.

“I am here because I want to see Jharkhand thrive on the path of development,” he stated.

Recalling his connection with the state, he said,“In my first film, I played a tribal character named 'Ghinuwa'. I am confident that the tribal people of Jharkhand will support the BJP to form the government.”

Mithun also responded to a video circulating online, in which Pakistani don Shahzad Bhatti reportedly threatened him over a statement and demanded an apology within 15 days.

Chakraborty firmly dismissed the demand, saying,“I have nothing to apologise for. I have never made any statement in my life that incites hatred between Hindus and Muslims. My words have been twisted and misrepresented by the media.”

The first phase of voting in Jharkhand will take place on Wednesday.