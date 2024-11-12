Centre Approves 12 Textile Research Projects Worth Rs 13.3 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The on Tuesday approved 12 research projects worth Rs 13.3 crore under the National Technical Textiles Mission.

The 10th Mission Steering Group, under the chairmanship of Union Textiles Giriraj Singh, the approved 12 research projects.

The research projects were approved across key strategic areas of geotextiles, sustainable and smart textiles and composites, etc.

According to the ministry, the projects were proposed by eminent research bodies and institutions including IITs, NITs and CRRI, etc.

The total number of approved research projects under the Mission now stands at 168 with a total value of nearly Rs 509 crore.

At the meeting, the minister urged the industry to actively participate in research projects.

The National Technical Textiles Mission is a flagship scheme of Ministry of Textiles focused on developing the research and development capabilities of the local industry, especially in the areas of high-performance fibre development.

The domestic textiles industry is estimated to grow to $350 billion by 2030, generating 4.5-6 crore jobs.

Setting a target of 50,000 metric tonne silk production and employment generation of 1 crore by 2030, Minister Singh recently said cultivation of silk is linked to employment generation of farmers.

There is huge potential for technical textile in the country as it is used in all sectors and set an export target of $10 billion by 2030. The global trade of technical textiles is around $300 billion while India's domestic market size stands at $25 billion with an export of $2.6 billion.

The ministry has approved 11 startup proposals under the component for Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT) initiative under National Technical Textiles Mission. Support up to Rs 50 lakh per startup is provided under the scheme.