Health, Industry Ministers Discuss Artificial, Therapeutic Milk Distribution System

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Minister of and Kamel Al-Wazir met, on Tuesday, to review the latest developments in the distribution system for artificial milk, designed to mimic the nutritional profile of breast milk, and therapeutic milk used to treat severe acute malnutrition.





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the of Health and Population, stated that the meeting included a review of the current and future plans for the factories of Lacto Misr Company, which specializes in producing baby milk and food products.





The discussion centered on expanding the first and second phases of baby milk production to meet the artificial milk needs of all children. The meeting also covered the manufacturing capabilities of Lacto Misr Company and its capacity to supply subsidized milk.





Furthermore, Abdel Ghaffar noted that the meeting explored attracting foreign investments and collaborating with the private sector to enhance the production of children's food products.





The ministers emphasized the need to intensify awareness campaigns encouraging mothers to breastfeed, while also introducing healthy nutritional elements to children starting at the age of four months, particularly for those dependent on milk in their second stage.





Lastly, the spokesperson highlighted the importance of mechanizing and regulating the artificial milk dispensing system to ensure that support reaches deserving children. The necessity of continuing to provide therapeutic milk support without financial burden on citizens was also underscored.