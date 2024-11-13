Goods Train Derails In Telangana, Disrupts Rail Traffic

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) The South Central Railway (SCR) has canceled 39 trains and diverted 61 trains after a goods train derailed in Telangana's Peddapalli district on Tuesday night.

The authorities have also partially canceled seven trains and re-scheduled another seven others after 11 wagons of the goods train carrying iron coils derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam.

The good train with 44 wagons was on its way from Bellary in Karnataka to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the between wagons got detached which resulted in the derailment.

The wagons tumbled on each other, damaging three tracks. As this is a trunk route, the accident disrupted the movement of trains between Delhi and Chennai and Chennai and Secunderabad.

As the electricity line was also snapped due to the accident, the entire area plunged into darkness.

The railway authorities immediately swung into action to launch track restoration work. The employees were working to lift the derailed wagons and repair the damaged tracks.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain was monitoring the restoration work. He said that about 600 workers and heavy machinery were mobilized for the operation to restore the damaged tracks.

Following the accident, trains were stopped at Peddapalli and other stations.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, who was busy campaigning for BJP in Maharashtra elections, spoke to officials over the phone about the restoration work.

The cancelled trains include Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur, Kacheguda-Nagarsol, Kacheguda-Karimnagar, Secunderabad-Rameswaram, Rameswaram-Secunderabad, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Adilabad-Parli, Akola-Purna, Adilabad-Nanded, Nizamabad-Kacheguda, Kacheguda-Raichur, Guntakal-Bodhan, Kacheguda-Guntakal, Hyderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar, Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar, Sirpur Kagaznagar-Secunderabad, Kazipet-Sirpur Town, Sirpur Town-Karimnagar, Karimnagar-Bodhan, Bodhan-Karimnagar, Karimnagar-Sirpur Town, Sirpur Town-Bhadrachalam Town, Bhadrachalam Road-Ballarshah and Ballarshah-Kazipet.

Partially canceled trains include Pune-Karimnagar, Karimnagar-Pune, Sirpur Kagaznagar-Bidar Nagpur-Secunderabad and Secunderabad-Nagpur.

Trains which have been diverted include Patna-Ernakulum, Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru, Darbhanga-Mysuru, H. Nizamuddin-Secuderabad, Jaipur-Coimbatore, Darbhanga-Secunderabad, Muzaffarpur-Secunderabad, Rameswaram-Firozpur Cantt, H. Nizamuddin-KSR Bengaluru City and SMVD Katra-Kanniyakumari.