62 Dead, 147 Injured In 48Hrs: Gaza's Ministry Of Health

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported Tuesday that the ongoing Israeli aggression resulted in five massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, with 62 deaths and 147 injuries in the past 48 hours.





Numerous remain under the rubble and on the roads, beyond the reach of ambulance and civil defense crews. Thus, the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 43,665 dead and 103,076 since 7 October 2023.





Meanwhile, the American website Axios quoted Israeli and American sources as saying that Ron Dermer, advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with US President-elect Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last Sunday.





An Israeli official told Axios on Tuesday that the meeting aimed to convey messages from Netanyahu to Trump and to inform the president-elect of Israel's plans in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran during the two months remaining before Trump officially takes office.





Another American official added that one of the topics the Israelis sought to clarify with Trump was determining which issues Trump would prefer to resolve before January 20 and which he would prefer to postpone until after his inauguration.





Channel 12 reported on Monday that the US administration had presented the Palestinian Authority with a proposal for the future administration of the Gaza Strip, which would involve the Palestinian Authority's participation but not its control. According to the channel's claim, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has not yet responded to the proposal, but people close to him say that he is not pleased with the matter.





The United Nations reported on Tuesday that the Israeli authorities last month rejected or obstructed 85% of its attempts to coordinate aid convoys and humanitarian visits to the northern Gaza Strip.





The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it had submitted 98 requests to the Israeli authorities for permission to cross the checkpoint along the Gaza Valley, but only 15 were allowed to pass, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday.





The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), for its part, urged Arab and Islamic nations to step up their efforts to halt Israel's aggression and genocide in the Gaza Strip, as well as to provide relief to the Palestinian people and lift the siege on them.





The movement released a statement on its website, reacting to the final decisions of the extraordinary Arab and Islamic summit that took place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Monday.





On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced their intention to target an Israeli Merkava tank with a“Yassin 105” shell. They then boarded the tank, killed its crew, and seized a machine gun from it near Al-Fakhoura School, which is located west of the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.





In another operation, it added that it targeted an Israeli bulldozer of the type“D9” with a“Yassin 105” shell near Shadia Abu Ghazaleh School, west of Jabalia camp.





The Al-Qassam Brigades said that its elements targeted a Zionist force of 7 soldiers inside a house with a“TBG” anti-fortification shell and eliminated them from zero distance with machine guns and hand grenades near the Uli Al-Azm Mosque in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.