‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Season 2 Trailer Ups The Game, Sees The Entry Of Gurmeet Choudhary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming season of the streaming series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows how the lead character of Purva is kidnapped instead of being assassinated at the behest of Tahir Raj Bhasin's character of Vikrant.

The kidnapper asks for a ransom amount of Rs 100 crore as Vikrant puts many lives on the line. Vikrant sets out to kill Purva, but now his own fate hangs in the balance.

The trailer also shows Shweta Tripathi's character getting married to a officer under pressure from the family, and murder at the hands of Tahir's character in the same house which has organised wedding festivities.

The season also sees the entry of Gurmeet Choudhary who is Purva's friend and vows to bring her back home safely. It's a deadly game of survival, and with Gurmeet Choudhary's powerful entry this season, the stakes only get higher.

The series also stars Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Arunoday Singh, Varun Badola, Brijendra Kala, Anant Joshi, Surya Sharma, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada, keeping audiences at the edge of their seat with every twist and turn.

The series is directed, written and run by Sidharth Sengupta. With the new season, Sidharth Sengupta aims to push boundaries, delivering a story that dives straight into the heart of darkness, where every look, every silence, and every betrayal leaves a mark. Season 2 captures the thrills, chills, and intensity of stories that explore just how far one will go for love or revenge.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' season 2, is set to drop on November 22 on Netflix.