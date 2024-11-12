Dried Herbs Market To Reach $5.9 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major dried herbs participants include Organic Herb British Pepper & Spice, McCormick & Company, The Fuchs Group, Euroma, Paulig, Kräuter Mix, Husarich GmbH, Elite Spice, U.S. Spice Mills

The global dried herbs market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 5.9 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

As consumers become more health-conscious, they increasingly seek natural and organic options for cooking and flavoring. Moreover, the growth of the food and beverage industry, including restaurants and packaged food manufacturers, further boosts the demand for dried herbs as essential flavor enhancers. This trend towards incorporating dried herbs into various culinary applications enhances taste and aligns with consumer preferences for healthier and more natural food choices.

The overall dried herbs market is fragmented based on type, form, application, distribution channel, and region.

The dried herbs market from the basil segment accumulated USD 860 million in 2023 and will achieve a 6.2% CAGR through 2032, primarily driven by its widespread popularity and versatile culinary applications. Known for its distinct aroma and flavor, basil is a staple in various cuisines, particularly Italian and Mediterranean dishes. Its use in sauces, salads, and seasonings enhances the taste of many recipes, making it a favored choice among consumers and chefs alike. Besides, the increasing trend towards healthy cooking and natural ingredients drives the demand for dried basil, solidifying its dominant position in the market.

The food and beverages segment was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2023 and will garner a 5.6% CAGR throughout 2024-2032, spurred by the increasing use of herbs for flavor enhancement and preservation. As consumers seek natural and flavorful alternatives to processed seasonings, dried herbs are gaining popularity in various culinary applications, including sauces, marinades, and ready-to-eat meals. Also, the growth of the food service industry, including restaurants and catering services, further propels the demand for dried herbs. This trend highlights the essential role of dried herbs in enhancing taste and quality in the food and beverages segment.

North America dried herbs market held USD 1 billion in 2023 and will grow at a 5.3% CAGR, propelled by the region's strong demand for natural and organic ingredients in cooking. The increasing health consciousness among consumers drives the preference for dried herbs as a flavorful and healthy alternative to artificial additives. Additionally, the expansion of the food and beverage industry, including the rise of gourmet cooking and specialty food stores, further boosts the demand for dried herbs. This combination of factors positions North America as a significant contributor to the overall growth of the dried herbs industry.

