​Top Iranian, Saudi ​Military ​Brass ​Discuss ​Defense ​Diplomacy

Fayyad al-Ruwaili, chief of staff of the Saudi told his Iranian counterpart that Saudi Arabia was willing to improve bilateral defense cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

Al-Ruwaili, head ing a high-level Saudi military delegation met his Iranian counterpart General Mohammad Bagheri at the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Headquarters in Tehran, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Both sides discussed“the development of defense diplomacy and the expansion of bilateral cooperation” during meetings, an official in Tehran said .

“The development of defence diplomacy and the expansion of bilateral cooperation w ere among the main topics of this meeting,” he said.

The Fars news agency said that at the meeting, Bagheri noted increased security cooperation between the two countries.

“We would like the Saudi navy to join Iranian naval exercises next year, either as participants or observers,” Fars quoted Bagheri as saying.

Bageri also was quoted as telling visitors that, I ran believe s that“cooperation between the two countries' armed forces can be increased given numerous commonalities and capacities .”

The top general noted that Iran is interested in participation of the Saudi Navy in Iran's naval exercises, due to be held next year.

Baqeri also hailed Saudi Arabia for hosting an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League, which he said can reinforce convergence among Muslim nations.

He also invited the Saudi defense minister to visit Iran.

Al-Ruwaili, for his part, said the Beijing agreement is a strategic opportunity for Tehran and Riyadh to strengthen cooperation.

He added that Iran and Saudi Arabia play a leading role in boosting convergence among the Muslim and regional countries and stressed the importance of strengthening political and defense cooperation.

In October, Saudi Arabia announced that it had held war games with Iran and other countries in the Sea of Oman.

In March 2023 two major Muslim powers resumed relations under a surprise China-brokered deal.

Tehran and Riyadh had severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of a senior Shia cleric Ayatollah Baqir al-Nimr.

The two countries have long backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the region, notably in Syria and Yemen.

In a phone conversation with Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in November 2023, Iran's highest-ranking military commander said the Armed Forces are fully prepared to promote military ties with Saudi Arabia.

Baqeri and Salman also discussed key issues of the Muslim world and invited each other to visit their respective countries.

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the phone, Iran's Arabic-language television network Al Alam r eported, without providing details.

Meanwhile Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji was also expected in Tehran to meet senior officials, news agency Tasnim reported.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now