Jammu And Kashmir Receives Season's First Snowfall Netizens Call It A 'Winter Wonderland' Check Videos, Photos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The season's first snowfall has enhanced Jammu and Kashmir's scenic beauty, making it an attractive destination for tourists in the upcoming holiday season. Videos and images of parts of J&K experiencing snowfall on Monday have been circulating on the internet.

Officials told newswire ANI that the higher reaches of Kashmir received the season's first snowfall, while the plains in lower altitudes were lashed by heavy rainfall.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir | Photos

Several social media users expressed happiness after seeing the images of fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Many even expressed their desire to visit the union territory this year.

A social media user praised Kashmir's scenic beauty and wrote,“this is so amazing. Our beautiful kashmir, heaven on earth....”

“Winter wonderland is calling you,” commented another user on a post with Jammu and Kashmir snowfall images.

J&K's Sonmarg received fresh snowfall on Monday making it one of the most lucrative tourist spots for the upcoming winter season. A video shared by the news agency ANI showed the beautiful scene of snowclad mountains shining bright. It also provided glimpse of white snow cover in the region dominated by alpine tree forests.

In the valley, Affarwat in the Gulmarg area of Baramulla district and Sadhna Top in the Kupwara district received light snowfall, officials told ANI on Monday.

Another video shared by Kashmir Weather Forecast, recorded by Rather Showkat, showed Sonamarg's beauty after recording nearly 3 cm of fresh snowfall.

Snowfall was also reported in uninhabited mountainous regions in Kashmir. Snowfall and rain in lower regions led to a significant drop in temperatures. Locals in Srinagar faced chilling weather after the area was lashed by rain late in the afternoon on Monday. The snowfall and rain lowered the day temperature significantly, signalling the arrival of winter in Kashmir.