Crunchyroll Is Now Available On Titan OS, Expanding Anime Access To Millions Of Viewers Across Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Titan x Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll TV set

The Crunchyroll app is now available on Titan OS-powered devices across Europe, currently on Philips Smart TVs and soon expanding to JVC and other brands

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has announced a strategic partnership with Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime fans, to make anime even more accessible for users on Titan OS-powered smart TVs across Europe.

The Crunchyroll app is available on Titan OS-powered Philips Smart TVs across Europe, with plans to expand to JVC and other brands soon. This collaboration will allow viewers to seamlessly explore over 24,000 hours of content, including series, films, and exclusive anime specials.

This partnership strengthens Titan OS's premium and localised content lineup, offering users access to Crunchyroll's extensive catalogue, including popular titles like Dragon Ball Daima, BLUE LOCK Season 2, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2, and Re: Zero– Starting Life in Another World Season 3. Crunchyroll's library is available with subtitled or dubbed options in more than 12 languages, catering to anime fans across multiple European markets.

Rick Fens, Business Development Director at Titan OS, stated:“We're excited to bring Crunchyroll's unmatched anime catalogue to millions of homes, giving Crunchyroll access to a wide audience across Europe. We're not only upgrading the user experience with premium content for anime fans, but we're also committed to being a strategic partner for Crunchyroll. Our personalised TV experiences - with our enhanced search functionality and tailored recommendations - will connect content with the right audiences, increasing its discoverability, driving traffic and improving retention.”

“We're excited to partner with Titan OS to expand Crunchyroll's reach across Europe, bringing anime closer to fans than ever,” said Rob Sands, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Crunchyroll.“With Titan OS's innovative platform, we can deliver seamless, localized anime experiences directly to viewers on their favorite devices. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to accessibility and immersion for anime fans across Europe, enabling them to enjoy the world's largest anime library in the language and on the devices they love.”

Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience, centred around a premium streaming service with the world's largest dedicated anime library. Beyond streaming, Crunchyroll provides fans with immersive experiences through theatrical releases, live events, games, consumer products, and more.

With this partnership, Titan OS users can dive into Crunchyroll's massive catalogue of anime content across various genres and themes, instantly accessible from the Titan OS home screen.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans' love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centred around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll-whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

Fernanda Perabeles

Titan Operating System SL

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.