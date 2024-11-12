World's First Patent Acquired For Animal Supplement Pinfenon (S) (R)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- Patent Covers Invention of Drug and Prophylactic Drug for Lowering Cardiac Disorder Markers in Dogs as Well as Their Methods -

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarecrow Incorporated, based in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the world's first (*) patent for Pinfenon (S) (R), an animal supplement made in Japan, associated with a treatment drug and a prophylactic drug for lowering the atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP) as well as their manufacturing methods. The supplements approved as drugs by the Japan Patent Office are subject to technical transfer in such products as food, shampoos, and essences as new means of allowing anyone to protect small dogs from cardiac disorders.

(*) According to the Japan Patent Office's survey of global common awareness (Paragraph 1, Article 29, the Trademark Act)

Photo1: Patent recently acquired for Supplement Pinfenon (S) (R) series launched in 2004



Mitral regurgitation, a cardiac disorder frequently observed in dogs around the world but particularly in Japan:

Many breeds of small dogs are genetically susceptible to the cardiac disorder called mitral regurgitation, and valvular diseases of the heart, which include mitral regurgitation, are the third most common cause of death in elderly dogs (according to Anicom HD, Japan, 2023). One of the indicators of the severity of this disease is atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP). This is a hormone primarily synthesized and stored in the part of the heart called the atrium before being secreted in the blood and can be measured by a blood test. For this reason, ANP is also referred to as a cardiac biomarker. A patent was acquired for Pinfenon (S) (R) after it was demonstrated to reduce the burden on the heart and lower the level of this ANP.

Photo2: Pinfenon (S) (R) tablets sized 5 mm in diameter for ease of oral administration



Overview:

Name of invention: Treatment drug and prophylactic drug for lowering atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP) as well as manufacturing methods

Registration number: P7542838

Date of registration: August 23, 2024

Patent holder: Scarecrow Incorporated

Inventor: Hiroshi Okawa, Hiroshi Koie

Date of application: February 15, 2024

About the Clinical Study

Prior to the patent acquisition for Pinfenon (S) (R), a clinical study was conducted in 27 dogs with mitral regurgitation at 15 hospitals across Japan. Pinfenon (S) (R) was co-administered for 30 days under continued treatment with the medication for a cardiac disorder in use, and a blood test was conducted at study initiation and after 30 days. In addition, general conditions of difficulty with breathing were observed.

The result of the study showed a significant decrease (improvement) in ANP as a cardiac biomarker, as well as significant improvement in difficulty with breathing. The following graph shows the changes in ANP for 4 animals with the most severe condition among the 27 animals studied. The graph shows a clear decrease (improvement) in values 30 days after the administration of Pinfenon (S) (R) was started.

Graph:

Details of the role of the new supplement in providing support for canine cardiac disorder:

Product image:

The main ingredient of Pinfenon (S) (R) is a material extracted from the bark of pine trees called French maritime pine, which is cultivated only in the southwestern part of France. It is a safe, water-soluble natural food product and a natural health ingredient with extremely high physiological activity. More than 800 research papers have been published as a result of the accumulation of data by research institutions globally. Pinfenon (S) (R) also contains supporting ingredients, such as fermented sesame extract and yeast extract, to further enhance the effect in the body of animals.

Product overview:

About Scarecrow Incorporated:



References:

- Malaysian Small Animal Veterinary Association (MSAVA) National Scientific Conference (NSC) 2022 Proceedings

Hiroshi Koie, "The Effect of Pycnogenol (R) Combination Therapy in Dogs with Mitral Regurgitation Symptom"



- Naoki Yoshida, Masahiko Noya, Shuichi Koyama, Hiroshi Okawa, Yuji Matsushita, Jeffry Michael Strong, "Effect of Pinfenon-S (containing Pycnogenol) on Mitral Regurgitation in Dogs," Companion Animal Practice (CAP) 2009



SOURCE Scarecrow Incorporated

