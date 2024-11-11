Cirque Du Soleil Announces The 'Auana VIP Experience At Maui Brewing Co. Inside OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fusing world-class entertainment and delights, the 'Auana VIP Experience is now available for purchase

HONOLULU, NV, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cirque du Soleil and OUTRIGGER proudly announce the launch of the 'Auana VIP Experience operated by Maui Brewing Company Waikiki (MBC Waikiki) as the premium food and beverage provider and host location. This one-of-a-kind pre-show experience is now available for purchase at .The 'Auana VIP Experience invites guests to indulge in a 90-minute reception held in a private open-air lounge at Maui Brewing Company, located in the lobby of OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel. Attendees will savor a menu of unique Pacific Rim-inspired cuisine infused with an innovative 'MBC twist' using superior ingredients to reimagine island classics. Guests will enjoy unlimited access to this specially curated selection, designed to complement an array of locally crafted beers, wines, seltzers and 'Auana-inspired craft cocktails."We are thrilled to work with Cirque du Soleil and the OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel to share the essence of Hawaiʻi inspired cuisine and local craft beverages," said Chris Thibaut, CEO and President of Maui Brewing Company Restaurants. "Our commitment to quality, sustainability and the local community aligns perfectly with the magic of Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana, and we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for all attendees."Maui Brewing Company's Corporate Executive Chef, Terry Lynch has created a menu of dishes that celebrate the best of local, island flavors. Guests can treat themselves to unique, seasonal items like Lobster Bao, Egg Toast with Caviar, Mahi Mahi Tostadas and Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice.The intimate setting, adorned with striking patterns by costume designer Manaola Yap, offers guests a unique opportunity to interact and have photographs taken with some of the talented 'Auana cast members while gaining deeper insights into the show through exclusive video content. This VIP experience is crafted to immerse guests in the artistry of 'Auana, setting the stage for a truly memorable evening.The 'Auana VIP Experience is now available for purchase atfor performances commencing on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The VIP Experience begins at 7:00 p.m. before each 8:30 p.m. show and at 4:00 p.m. before the 5:30 p.m. shows on Saturday and Sunday. To preserve an intimate setting, each session is capped at 120 guests. The 'Auana VIP Experience is available at $149 per person, inclusive of all taxes and fees.The 'Auana VIP Experience is available only to patrons who have already purchased a separate admission ticket to the show. This premium add-on can be seamlessly included at the time of ticket purchase. 'Auana showcases its captivating performances from Wednesday to Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with days off on Monday and Tuesday. Be advised that show schedules are subject to change.To enhance the experience for all attendees, MBC Waikiki is expanding its facilities with three new bars strategically located outside the OUTRIGGER Theater. The additions ensure that every guest can enjoy their favorite libation while still being immersed in the awe-inspiring action of the show. MBC Waikiki brings its renowned commitment to quality, innovation and the Spirit of Aloha to every attendee's experience.Follow on social media for the latest details and updates on the 'Auana VIP Experience:●Instagram: @cirquedusoleil, @waikikibeachcomber, @mauibrewingrestaurants●Facebook: com/auana, facebook/waikikibeachcomber, facebook/mauibrewingrestaurantsABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUPCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4,000 employees, including 1,200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.ABOUT OUTRIGGER RESORTS & HOTELSFor more than 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai'i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to 'Come Be Here' with authentic Signature Experiences and the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty program – a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). OUTRIGGER's multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER® Resorts, Hawaii Vacation Condos by OUTRIGGER®, Kapalua Villas Maui and Honua Kai Resort & Spa Maui while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton®. Find out more at OUTRIGGER or visit @OUTRIGGERResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.ABOUT MAUI BREWING COMPANYFounded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii's largest craft brewery. MBC is based on Maui, with its grid-independent production brewery, restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Kahana (Maui), Ka'anapali (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 28 states, 1 district, and 2 international countries with more areas to follow.Download high-resolution assets HERE# # #MEDIA CONTACTSCirque du Soleil: Ann Paladie | ...OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels: Monica Salter | ...Maui Brewing Company Restaurants : Scott Suemoto | ...

