Around One Million People Live In Difficult Conditions In Middle Of Gaza Strip: Mayor Of Deir Al Balah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Mayor of Deir Al Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, Diab Al Jarou emphasized that nearly one million residents and displaced persons, distributed across 205 shelters in Deir Al Balah, are living in catastrophic and difficult conditions, at the same time putting pressure on the service sector, which is not prepared to accommodate them.

In special remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Mayor of Deir Al Balah said that the ongoing Israeli aggression has led to enormous population pressure on the city due to the forced displacement from the northern Gaza Strip, while the occupation forces have destroyed the city's infrastructure and vital facilities.

He warned of the danger of the situation worsening with the coming winter and the pressure on the coastal municipalities overlooking the sea, including the municipality of Deir Al Balah, which is crossed by Wadi Al Salqa from east to west.

He added that every winter, the occupation forces have become accustomed to opening the water dams located east of the valley, causing a flood, which poses a danger to the residents living on both sides of it and exposes people to drowning in rainwater.

He considered that winter constitutes a terror for the municipalities due to the flooding of Palestinian lands and homes.

He pointed out the municipality's fear of the heavy burden on it, which requires urgent assistance in providing machinery and equipment to replace those destroyed by the occupation forces and providing 30,000 liters of diesel per month to operate the remaining machinery.

The Mayor of Deir Al Balah pointed out that the displacement movement forced nearly 250,000 people to be in the areas surrounding the valley, which increases the danger to their lives in light of the brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip and the destruction of the infrastructure of sewage lines and rainwater drainage.

The Mayor noted the need for international relief agencies to move to provide more than 20,000 tents to evacuate those in dangerous areas to safer alternatives, pointing to the worsening difficulties facing the municipality's work as a result of the great damage to the infrastructure and the damage and burning of the mechanisms used to overcome the dangers of winter.