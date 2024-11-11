Princess Basma Urges Continuous Learning For Women To Drive Jordan's Progress

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali, chairperson of the board of trustees of the Hashemite Fund for the Development of the Jordan Badia, on Monday attended a graduation ceremony for participants of the Jordanian Women's Leadership Programme.

The programme was organised in partnership with the of Youth's Centre for Youth Leadership Development, Al al-Bayt University, Al Hussein Bin Talal University, and Isra University, with 85 women from the Jordanian Badia completing the programme.

The ceremony was also attended by of Youth Yazan Shdeifat, Youth Ministry Secretary-General Hussein Jbour, Fund Director Jamal Fayez, and MP May Zayadneh, according to the Jordan News Agency, reported.

Princess Basma highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah's directives, stressing the crucial role that Jordanian women play in various sectors and the need to empower them further to boost their contribution to the economy.

She also highlighted His Majesty's call for government support in harnessing the potential of young Jordanians, guiding them towards national development and the creation of entrepreneurial hubs.

Princess Basma also stressed the importance of continuous learning, urging women to invest in their self-development through skills acquisition, sports, languages, or new technologies.

She also underscored that leadership is essential at all levels, beginning within homes, communities, and workplaces.

Noting women's critical role in shaping future generations, Princess Basma called for a balance between leadership responsibilities and family roles, underscoring the profound impact women have on building a resilient society.