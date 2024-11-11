Amir Participates In Arab-Islamic Summit
Date
11/11/2024 2:01:38 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani took part, the Heads of State and delegations, in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, which was held on Monday at the King Abdul Aziz International conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The summit was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.
It was also attended by the accompanying official delegations, representatives of regional and international organizations and guests of the summit.
