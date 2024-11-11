GENVID ENTERTAINMENT REVEALS NEW STORY TRAILER FOR DC HEROES UNITED

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The first episode premieres on November 21 on Tubi

Watch the Story Trailer [HERE ]

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genvid Entertainment,

winner of the 2024 Award for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging , has released the story trailer for

DC Heroes United , a new interactive streaming series and mobile game based on where the audience decides what happens to the Justice League together. The

DC Heroes United

game, where the audience makes story decisions, launches November 20 on the App Store and Google Play, and the first episode will premiere on November 21 on Tubi.

Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, this engaging title integrates gaming and interactive storytelling in ways never before seen in entertainment. DC Heroes United features an all-new storyline with weekly decisions that audiences will make to impact the future of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more. The story sets the Justice League at year zero, meaning fans will have an opportunity to direct the team from the very beginning. How the Justice League forms, the relationships between the characters – and in some cases, who survives – is all up to the audience.

Each week, multiple choices will be unveiled in the mobile app that will allow the audience to impact Earth-212, a DC multiverse world in which Super Heroes are not yet known to the general public. Each episode changes based on audience choices in the days leading up to its airing, with final episodes available to watch via Tubi followed by DC, DC's official YouTube and the DC Heroes United app.

DC Heroes United

also incorporates a fun roguelite mobile game that is updated weekly alongside the narrative series: the EveryHero Project, a combat simulation run by LexCorp to better understand hero powers and existing within the storyline of the series.

Players can test their mettle against hordes of enemies and Super-Villains and face off against the likes of Bane, Poison Ivy, and many more across Gotham City, Metropolis and other locations.

What happens in the interactive narrative series affects The EveryHero Project, and what audiences do in The EveryHero Project affects the series.

This creates a unique experience blending gameplay with innovative storytelling that's unprecedented in media. The game will add new characters, rogues and locations each week as the story airs on Tubi – and what the audience does in the game will be referenced in subsequent episodes.

Helmed by Showrunner Stephan Bugaj, a slew of incredibly talented comic book writers are bringing DC Heroes United to life, including

Gail Simone ,

Josh Fialkov and

Brian Buccellato , with art by renowned DC artist

Terry Dodson . Voice cast headliners include "Demon Slayer" and "Persona 3 Reload" actor

Aleks Le as Batman and YouTube singer

AmaLee as Black Canary, among other anime and gaming talent. Narrative decisions are written by Telltale luminaries Martin Montgomery and Chris Schroyer, and updated as the audience plays.

Pre-registration is now available on the App Store and Google Play . To learn more, please visit DCHeroesUnited , Facebook , Instagram or Twitter/X .



About Genvid Entertainment

Genvid Entertainment recently won an Emmy award for SILENT HILL: Ascension. It has produced multiple award winning games and interactive series including Webby Award winner The Walking Dead: Last Mile, as well as Rival Peak and PAC-MAN Community. Its latest title is DC Heroes United, available on app stores and Tubi this month.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

About DC

DC , part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across

Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.

All related characters and elements © & TM DC (s24).

About Tubi

Tubi is the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. The company engages diverse audiences through a personalized experience and the world's largest content library of over 250,000 movies and TV episodes, a growing collection of exclusive originals and over 250 live channels. Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company's digital businesses.

SOURCE Genvid Technologies

