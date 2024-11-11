Bihar Minister Sends Legal Notice To Buxar MP On Corruption Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Bihar Labour Resource Santosh Singh has sent a defamation notice to Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh, following allegations he (Sudhakar Singh) made against him.

Santosh Singh has demanded that Sudhakar either substantiate his accusations with evidence or issue a public apology.

“I have given Sudhakar Singh a 24-hour deadline to respond to the notice, and would take action if he fails to provide proof or apologise,” Santosh Singh said while interacting with the persons in Kaimur.

Santosh Singh asserted that the allegations were made deliberately to damage his reputation.

“If Sudhakar Singh has any proof or any registered case, he should present it publicly. Otherwise, he must face legal consequences,” Santosh Singh said.

The minister reiterated that he would proceed with the Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit if no evidence is presented, emphasising that a public apology is the only alternative to legal recourse.

“RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, Sudhakar's father, is using his influence to secure favourable positions for his sons, drawing a parallel to Lalu Prasad Yadav's efforts to appoint his sons in ministerial roles,” he said.

Santosh Singh claimed that Sudhakar Singh and his brother, Ajit Singh, both have a history of legal issues, alleging their involvement in a“rice scam” and pointing out that they are currently out on bail.

He stated he possesses the Supreme Court order related to their bail. Additionally, he mentioned another relative, Dr Puneet Singh, accusing him of medical malpractice, alleging that he facilitated a woman's childbirth four times, for which he is also out on bail.

Further, Santosh Singh suggested that Sudhakar Singh's accusations were a desperate attempt stemming from frustrations, particularly due to his brother Ajit Singh's ongoing electoral struggles.

Santosh Singh added,“We will collect donations and get Sudhakar Singh treated in a mental hospital.”