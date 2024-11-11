Netanyahu makes surprising political move on US election day

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime made a surprising move on US election day by dismissing his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, and replacing him with Foreign Minister Israel Katz. This shift comes after a year of disagreements between Netanyahu and Gallant over military operations, highlighting tensions within the Israeli government. Gideon Sa’ar, the leader of the New Hope party and former member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, was appointed as Israel’s new foreign minister.



Gallant, who had been defense minister since December 2022, was known for his strong security stance and military leadership, particularly his role in overseeing operations in Israel's southern territories. His dismissal is seen as part of Netanyahu’s broader strategy to de-escalate ongoing conflicts, especially with Gaza and Lebanon, amid increasing international pressure on Israel. Additionally, the timing of the move, coinciding with the US election, suggests Netanyahu may be preparing for a potential shift in US policy under a Democratic-led administration.



With the new appointments, the Israeli government seems focused on calming regional tensions and preparing for potential resolutions in its ongoing conflicts.

