Violence explodes throughout demonstrations over handling of Spanish floods

(MENAFN) Violence broke out in Valencia and Madrid during large protests on Saturday, as thousands of demonstrators voiced their outrage over the Spanish government's inadequate response to the devastating floods that struck the country last month. The floods, caused by heavy rains, resulted in at least 220 deaths and widespread destruction, particularly in the Valencia region. Over 80 people remain missing, and officials have called the disaster one of Europe’s worst in decades.



Around 130,000 people gathered in Valencia to demand the resignation of Carlos Mazon, the head of the provincial government, whom they blame for failing to issue timely flood warnings. Protesters accused Mazon of negligence, with chants of “Murderers” and “Mazon resign,” and signs reading “You killed us” and “Our hands are stained with mud, yours with blood.” The rally started peacefully but turned violent as crowds reached the city council building, where police used batons to disperse rioters. Some protesters fought back with brooms, and others threw stones, flares, and mud.



Similar protests took place in Madrid, with participants chanting against Mazon and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Tensions escalated as protesters dismantled barricades and hurled flares and stones at the police, who responded with tear gas, triggering a stampede. Smaller protests also occurred in Alicante, Elche, and other cities, where people expressed anger over the government’s mishandling of the floods.

