Dsf Brings Incredible Chances To Win Mega Prizes Every Single Day Throughout Its Biggest-Ever 30Th Edition

Some of the season's biggest prizes up for grabs every single day this DSF include a brand new car and AED 100,000 in cash, as well as a grand prize of a brand-new Nissan Patrol

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 November 2024: A thrilling journey of incredible daily rewards and mega prizes awaits everyone in the city as Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announces out-of-this-world raffles and exceptional competitions for the epic 30th Anniversary edition of the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) . The highly anticipated citywide celebration, set to be the most extraordinary season ever in the festival's history, brings unmissable chances for everyone to win big every single day for 38 days, in every corner of the city, from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025 .

Kicking off a season of spectacular mega-prizes is the DSF Mega Raffle , which will crown one daily winner, every day throughout the length of the festival. The incredible prizes up for grabs include the keys to a brand new Nissan X-Trail , Nissan Xterra , Nissan Kicks, Nissan Altima or Nissan Safari . Plus, the lucky winner will also receive AED100,000 in cash. And, if that's not exciting enough, each ticket holder will also be added to a second draw where one weekly winner will receive a grand prize of an all-new Nissan Patrol .

The not-to-be-missed opportunity can be availed by simply purchasing a raffle ticket for just AED 100 at any ENOC service station or ZOOM store across Dubai. There are also options to register for the raffle when purchasing a raffle ticket at Global Village, and at select kiosks across the city. These venues are a must-visit for anyone eager to make their dreams come true with once-in-a-lifetime DSF prizes.

The DSF Mega Raffle is just one of the many out-of-this-world experiences being specially curated for the most sensational 30th edition of DSF yet. An action-packed calendar of 38 wonder-filled days will deliver non-stop, day-in-day-out thrills for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city. Spectacular celebrations, A-list concerts, and awe-inspiring events will all be set against the backdrop of the city's iconic destinations during the perfect weather of the season.

The full DSF calendar will be unveiled soon, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of iconic and only-in-Dubai citywide experiences during this special time of the year in a city like no other.

Dubai Shopping Festival 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), AW Rostamani Group, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.