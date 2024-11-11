Global Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Set For 5.4% Growth, Reaching $9.66 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kopi Luwak Coffee Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The kopi luwak coffee market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $7.39 billion in 2023 to $7.84 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth during the past period can be linked to factors such as its exclusivity and rarity, consumer perceptions of luxury, cultural and artisanal heritage, effective marketing and branding strategies, globalization, and a rise in demand.

How Big Is the Global Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The kopi luwak coffee market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $9.66 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors driving growth during the forecast period include sustained exclusivity and rarity, shifts in consumer preferences, innovative marketing approaches, global market expansion, and a focus on environmental and social responsibility.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Kopi Luwak Coffee Market?

The growth of the kopi luwak coffee market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing tourism in Indonesia. Tourism involves traveling to various destinations beyond one's usual environment for leisure, business, or other reasons. Kopi luwak coffee, which originates from Indonesia, plays a significant role in the country's tourism sector, attracting numerous visitors with its unique flavor and limited availability.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Share?

Key players in the kopi luwak coffee market include The Kopi Luwak Coffee Company, Lavanta Coffee Roasters Inc., Vinacafe Bien Hoa, Wild Gayo Luwak, Mandailing Coffee Ltd., Rumacoffee Co, Bantai Civet Coffee Co, Kopi Luwak Direct, Kaya Kopi LLC, Coffee Bean Shop Ltd., Luwak Star Gourmet Coffee, Domba Coffee Singapore PTE LTD., Gloria Jean's Coffee Pty Ltd., Wallacea Coffee, Gayo Kopi, Java Arabica Kopi, Bali Pulina, Sumatra Orangutan Coffee, Timor Luwak Coffee, Sulawesi Wild Kopi, Mocha Java Kopi, Toraja Civet Coffee, Flores Civet Coffee, Bali Kintamani Luwak Coffee, Organic Sumatra Luwak Coffee, Aceh Gayo Luwak Coffee, Malabar Civet Coffee, Baliem Valley Kopi, Kalosi Civet Coffee, Kerinci Luwak Coffee, Organic Bali Luwak Coffee, Papua Wamena Kopi, Sidikalang Civet Coffee

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Size ?

Product innovations are a significant trend emerging in the kopi luwak coffee market. Leading companies in the industry are launching creative offerings, such as INDOxyz Indonesian coffee, to maintain their competitive edge.

How Is the Global Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Raw Coffee Beans, Cooked Beans

2) By Coffee Feed Type: Arabica, Robusta, Liberica

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Offline Sales

North America: The Leading Region in the Kopi Luwak Coffee Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Kopi Luwak Coffee Market?

Kopi luwak coffee is made from coffee beans that have been eaten and excreted by the Asian palm civet, a small mammal native to Southeast Asia. This coffee is prized for its unique flavor and potential health benefits.

The Kopi Luwak Coffee Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

Market size data for both historical and future periods

Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Kopi Luwak Coffee Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into kopi luwak coffee market size, kopi luwak coffee market drivers and trends, kopi luwak coffee competitors' revenues, and kopi luwak coffee market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

