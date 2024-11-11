Carrefour’S $300 Million Boost To Argentina’S Retail Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) French retail giant Carrefour has unveiled plans to invest $300 million in Argentina. This significant move was announced by Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour Group's global CEO, during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.



The strategy includes opening 27 new Maxi stores and 60 Express branches across Argentina between 2025 and 2026. This expansion is expected to create 2,500 new jobs, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.



Néstor Sist, co-executive director of Carrefour Argentina, highlighted the importance of this decision. He stated that it marks a milestone in Carrefour's 40-year history in Argentina.



The project aims to strengthen the company's nationwide presence and meet customer expectations for product range and quality.



Carrefour's expansion focuses on two store formats. The Maxi format caters to individuals and families seeking wholesale prices without minimum purchase requirements.







On the other hand, the Express format emphasizes convenience, offering over 3,000 products for daily shopping needs. This investment demonstrates Carrefour 's confidence in Argentina's market potential.

Carrefour's Strategic Investment in Argentina

By focusing on these specific store formats, the company aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers. The expansion is also likely to have a positive impact on local employment, potentially stimulating economic growth.



Carrefour has a long-standing presence in Argentina , operating around 605 stores as of 2021. This new investment builds on that foundation, signaling the company's commitment to the Argentine market despite economic challenges.



The move aligns with Carrefour's global strategy of adapting to local market needs. In France, for instance, the company operates various store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores under different banners.



Overall, Carrefour's $300 million investment represents a significant vote of confidence in Argentina's retail sector. It promises to enhance the country's retail landscape, support job creation, and meet evolving consumer demands through strategic expansion.

