Introducing The Highly Efficient, Space-Saving Alfa Laval Thinktop V55 Sensing And Control Unit For Diaphragm Valves

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

/INS . The Alfa Laval ThinkTop® V55 marks the evolution of hygienic diaphragm valve sensing and control units for the hygienic industries, especially the pharmaceutical, biotech, and next-generation food industries . It is built on proven ThinkTop V series technology, which is trusted among dairy, food, and beverage manufacturers worldwide for its simplified setup, unparalleled reliability, advanced automation, live replacement capabilities, and real-time communication .



Unparalleled peace of mind

The ThinkTop V55 offers unmatched peace of mind to users. Its durable, maintenance-free design ensures reliable performance even in the most demanding environments. Tamperproof construction and built-in self-diagnostics maximize uptime, making it a dependable choice for critical operations.

“With its advanced features and compact design, the ThinkTop V55 sets a new standard for diaphragm valve monitoring and control, optimizing performance and efficiency,” says Paw Kramer, Portfolio Manager, Valves and Automation, Alfa Laval.



Simplified setup and live replacement

The ThinkTop V55 supports fast , reliable installation and quick commissioning . Onsite auto setup takes less than a minute, while live setup – enabling quick remote valve configuration – requires only a minute or two. Exchanging or hot-swapping control units can take place without disrupting production, ensuring operational and product safety.



Compact and flexible

The slim profile of the ThinkTop V55 optimizes space utilization, making integration into new or existing installations effortless. It is easy to mount in any position on the valve actuator to ensure ideal connection. Moreover, the ThinkTop provides 360° LED visual status indication, making the valve position clearly visible from the factory floor. It delivers highly reliable performance in demanding environments thanks to its self-diagnostic features that boost uptime and productivity.



Next-generation control for Industry 4.0

The ThinkTop V55 provides real-time diaphragm valve monitoring through digital, ASI 3.0, or IO-Link interfaces, ensuring accurate valve position readings. Its point-to-point IO-Link communication protocol integrates sensors and actuators into any automation system, regardless of fieldbus. This integration makes it easier to capture, store, analyze, and act upon meaningful real-time data thereby supporting Industry 4.0 initiatives, streamlining configurability and process control.



A single proven solution

The ThinkTop V55 is designed for Alfa Laval diaphragm valves, offering a true one-size-fits-all solution. It shares the same robust and reliable features as the ThinkTop V series, trusted by hygienic industries worldwide. Moreover, it simplifies purchasing, setup, operation and maintenance.



Learn more about Alfa Laval ThinkTop V55 at alfalaval/thinktop-v55



For further information, contact:

Paw Kramer

Portfolio Manager, Valves and Automation, Alfa Laval

Phone: +45 28 95 57 05

E-mail: ...

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that's the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that free our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in some 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales in 2023 were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.