'Depraved Act': Karnataka Youth Booked For Attempting To 'Rape' Stray Dog!

(MENAFN- IANS) Chikkmagaluru, (Karnataka) Nov 11 (IANS) An FIR has been filed against a youth in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district for allegedly attempting to "rape" a stray dog, said on Monday.

The incident was reported from Jayapura police station limits in Chikkamagaluru town and a case has been lodged based on the CCTV footage obtained regarding the incident during the investigation. The police have identified the accused as Shivaraja, a resident of Kattimane area in Chikkamagaluru.

The of the disturbing incident has also gone on social in the district.

According to police, the incident had occurred at the Jayanagar bus stop on October 18 but only came to light on November 9, after the video containing the vulgar act, captured by the CCTV camera installed at a shop in the bus stop, came into circulation.

It shows the accused holding the dog in his hands to indulge in vulgar acts and torturing the canine.

Police have taken up suo motu cognisance of the incident on a complaint lodged by the beat constable.

The incident has created outrage among the public and animal lovers.

The police have stated that the accused will be secured and questioned regarding the incident.

More details of the incident are yet to emerge.

In February 2022, a 23-year-old youth, the grandson of a former MP from Andhra Pradesh, had deliberately run his Audi over a street dog named Lara in the limits of Siddapura police station in Bengaluru, killing it. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media and created public outrage. Later, animal activists who lodged complaints in connection with the incident were threatened that they would meet the same fate as the killed stray dog.

The police had arrested the accused and released him on a Rs 10 lakh bond. They hadgiven him a stern warning that if he indulged in animal cruelty, he would be put behind bars.