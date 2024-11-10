Montserrat Issues Advisory On Impetigo Outbreak Among Children

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRADES, Montserrat – The of and social services is alerting the public to an outbreak of impetigo among infants and young children across Montserrat.

Impetigo is a common and highly contagious skin infection caused by bacteria that enter the skin through minor cuts, insect bites or other skin irritations. The infection results in red sores, often with a honey-colored crust. The sores typically appear on the face- around the nose and mouth, as well as on the hands and feet.

The infection is spread through direct skin-to-skin contact or by touching contaminated objects such as towels, clothing or toys. Children are more susceptible to impetigo due to close contact with others, particularly in settings like schools, daycare centers and playgrounds however, adults may also contract impetigo.

Impetigo is typically mild and treatable with antibiotics. It is therefore important to consult a healthcare provider for appropriate treatment. Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact a Health Centre or their private healthcare provider if their child displays symptoms of impetigo, especially if the sores are spreading or causing discomfort.

To help limit the spread of impetigo, the ministry of health recommends the following preventative actions:



Regular Hand Washing: Encourage frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water, especially after touching the affected area.

Avoid Touching or Scratching Sores: Children should be reminded not to scratch sores, as this can lead to further infection and spread the bacteria.

Do Not Share Personal Items: Avoid sharing items like towels, bedding, clothing and toys that may come into contact with the affected skin.

Clean and Cover Sores: Keep any sores clean, and where possible, cover them with a bandage to reduce the risk of spreading the infection. Remain Home if Infected: Children with symptoms of impetigo should remain at home; away from school settings.

The ministry is actively monitoring the outbreak and working closely with schools and childcare providers to educate staff, children and families on prevention and hygiene practices.

