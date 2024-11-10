Parl Panel To Hear Views Of Media Bodies On Mechanism To Curb Fake News
Date
11/10/2024 7:08:49 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A parliamentary committee headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called media bodies - News Broadcasters and Digital Association and Editors Guild of India - to depose before it on the issue of curbing“fake news”.
An official statement said the Standing Committee on Communications and Information technology will meet on November 21 on the subject of“Review of mechanism to curb fake news”.
The panel will hear the views of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) and Editors Guild of India (EGI), it said.
The committee had earlier decided to review the mechanism to curb fake news as well as the issues related to the emergence of OTT platforms.
With cryptocurrency making its presence felt in India, the committee will also examine the emergence of new forms of currencies and their impact.
The panel has selected the impact of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and related issues as one of its subjects.
It is mandated to examine the functioning of the ministries of information and broadcasting, electronics and information technology, and communications.
The committee has selected for examination a review of the implementation of laws related to all forms of media as well as a review of the functioning of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.
As hundreds of people fall victim to digital and cyber crimes every day, the panel will also look into regulation and monitoring in this regard.
|
