400 Days Of War On Gaza: Death Toll Surges To 43,603 Over 102,929 Injured
11/10/2024
Gaza: Death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has risen to 43,603, with an additional 102,929 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, according to medical sources.
Israeli Occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 51 Palestinians and the injury of 164 others, the sources added.
Palestinians carry the bodies of a victims killed in Israeli strikes toward a cemetery in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 10, 2024. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)
The occupation forces continue to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip by launching dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling, while committing massacres against civilians amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation as a result of the siege.
