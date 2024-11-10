Arab-Islamic Summit Sends Message Against Israeli Violence - Bloc Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- A joint Arab-Islamic summit is tantamount to a "message" pressing Israel to halt the violence in Lebanon and Palestinian territories, the chief of the Arab League said on Sunday, a day before the regional gathering.





The summit would "shine light" on a year's worth of "Israeli violations" that include "indiscriminate killing," Ahmed Aboul Gheit told preparatory ministerial-level talks preceding the summit, underlining the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.





The violence has spilled over into Lebanon at a time where Beirut is already in the throes of "internal unrest," he said, warning that the region stands on the precipice of upheaval if the violence persists.





He reiterated that the summit on Monday will send a decisive message against "Israeli atrocities," while simultaneously shoring up support for an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 border lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)





