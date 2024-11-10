Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Chuhuiv Community In Kharkiv Region Rises To Four
Date
11/10/2024 7:11:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian drone attack on the Chuhuiv community in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region has increased to four, including two minors.
Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"According to an update, four people were injured. A 17-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were also injured in the attack on the Chuhuiv community of the Kharkiv region," the post reads.
Read also:
Russians hit Kharkiv with Hrom-E1 missile last night – preliminary data
All victims received medical assistance at the scene.
Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked the Chuhuiv community in the Kharkiv region with a Shahed strike drone last night, injuring two people.
MENAFN10112024000193011044ID1108869606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.