Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Chuhuiv Community In Kharkiv Region Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in a Russian drone attack on the Chuhuiv community in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region has increased to four, including two minors.

Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to an update, four people were injured. A 17-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were also injured in the attack on the Chuhuiv community of the Kharkiv region," the post reads.

All received medical assistance at the scene.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked the Chuhuiv community in the Kharkiv region with a Shahed strike drone last night, injuring two people.