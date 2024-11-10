Kuwait Amir, UAE Pres. Hold Official Talks At Bayan Palace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Official talks between Kuwait and the UAE took place on Sunday at Bayan Palace, heading the Kuwaiti side was the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, while the Emirati delegation was headed by President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.





At the meeting, attended by a number of top officials from both sides, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Emirati head of state, expressing deep joy and appreciation for his visit.





His Highness the Amir called this visit a point to further cement the sturdy long-lasting relations tying the two, and moving forward to a bright present and a promising future, whether on bilateral level through Kuwaiti-Emirtai joint committee, or through the Gulf bloc.





He praised the harmony between the Kuwaiti and Emirati positions on regional and international fronts and in highly sensitive times, saying that addressing these challenges should be rooted in international relations and charters, dictated by the voice of wisdom.





Concluding his speech, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal wished the UAE's President success in all his endeavors, and for the fraternal nation further progression and excellence.





On his part, the President voiced his delight at visiting Kuwait and meeting with His Highness the Amir, to engage in discussions and exchange perspectives on matters important to their respective nations and region as a whole.





The Emirati President hailed the deep-rooted relations between the two saying that they are interlinked by shared blood, history, culture, proximity, and principles.





He said that these sentiments were expressed some 56 years ago during first official visit of late Sheikh Zayed to Kuwait and his meeting with late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem, and remain unchanged since then.





The UAE believes that economic cooperation is the basis for strong relations and achievement of aspirations, stated the President adding that as such, the UAE sees Kuwait as an essential partner for progress and development in the region.





In that regard, President Sheikh Mohammad pointed to non-oil trade exchange between the two saying that it had amounted to more than USD 12 billion.





The UAE is Kuwait's second largest trade partner in the world, and second on regional level and Kuwait is the UAE's 12 most essential partner in the world, he remarked hoping for even more growth in economic relations.





Taking note of the difficult challenges facing the region and the whole world, the President affirmed that Gulf work is a security policy ensuring stability in the region.





President of the UAE thanked His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, wishing Kuwait further progress and prosperity.





Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah stated that the talks included the modes of boosting the sturdy fraternal relations, across various fields as well as expanding cooperation in what benefits both nations, as well as issues of common interest, supporting unity, joint Arab and Gulf work and latest regional and international developments. (end)





