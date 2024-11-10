Pakistan Win First ODI Series In Australia Since 2002

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Perth, Australia: Saim Ayub hit 42 and Abdullah Shafique 37 as Pakistan raced to a commanding eight-wicket victory and their first one-day series win in Australia for 22 years on Sunday.

After out the woeful world champions for a miserly 140 at Perth Stadium, Mohammad Rizwan's team reached their target in the 27th over.

The impressive performance, aided by high-quality bowling from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, ensured a first ODI series win in Australia since 2002.

They lost a tense opening match in Melbourne by two wickets, but bounced back with an emphatic nine-wicket victory in Adelaide.

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the match between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium in Perth on November 10, 2024. (Photo by David Woodley / AFP)

"It's a special moment for me and the fans," said captain Rizwan.

"I'll give all the credit to the bowlers. Australia in Australia is not easy.

"But Saim and Abdullah have given us a couple of great starts, too," he added.

"The fans love us regardless of whether we win or lose and I really appreciate that."

The hosts rested Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in Perth ahead of the Test series starting this month against India, and they were missed.

Shafique and Ayub began aggressively and rode their luck, with little spark from the bowlers.

Pakistan's supporters cheer during the third one-day International (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium in Perth on November 10, 2024. (Photo by David Woodley / AFP)

Ayub, who smashed 82 in Adelaide, survived two dropped catches, by Lance Morris and Spencer Johnson, as he swung the bat.

Shafique was also put down on 28, by Adam Zampa, as they reached the halfway point in the chase without loss in the 14th over.

Australia finally got a reward when Morris caught and bowled Shafique and then bowled Ayub five balls later.

But Rizwan (30) and Babar Azam (28) kept calm to steer them home.

Outplayed

Rizwan won the toss and sent in Australia, who were no match for Afridi (3-32), Shah (3-54) and Rauf (2-24).

Sean Abbott top-scored with 30 before they were bundled out in the 32nd over.

"It's pretty disappointing, to be honest," said skipper Josh Inglis.

"I think after probably the first three-quarters of the first game (in Melbourne) we were totally outplayed.

"Not enough runs on the board in games two and three."

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short again opened, desperate for runs after failing to make an impact at Melbourne and Adelaide.

Australia's Sean Abbott reacts at Perth Stadium in Perth on November 10, 2024. (Photo by David Woodley / AFP)

But on a pitch suited to the quick bowlers Fraser-McGurk once more flopped, nicking a swinging Shah delivery to wicketkeeper Rizwan on seven.

Aaron Hardie, at three in place of Smith, lasted 13 balls for his 12 before being caught at slip off the dangerous Afridi.

That brought Inglis to the crease, but he too departed cheaply for seven, skying a Shah bouncer that Rizwan collected to leave Australia on 56-3 in the 11th over.

Rauf then accounted for Short (22) before youngster Cooper Connolly, in only his second ODI, was forced to retire hurt on seven after a blow to his hand.

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot at Perth Stadium in Perth on November 10, 2024. (Photo by David Woodley / AFP)

Out-of-form Glenn Maxwell only survived two balls with Rauf bagging him for the third time this series, caught at point by Ayub, while Marcus Stoinis added just eight to the score as Australia stumbled to 88-6.

Abbott and Adam Zampa (13) shared a handy 30-run partnership before the tail was mopped up.

