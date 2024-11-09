Two Saudi Officers Killed In Attack Against Coalition Forces In Yemen

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Nov 10 (NNN-SPA) – The Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen, announced yesterday, the death of two Saudi officers in an attack in central Yemen.

An officer and a non-commissioned officer were martyred, and an officer was injured, as a result of an attack on Friday evening, inside a military camp in the city of Seiyun, defence spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, was quoted as saying.

The spokesperson identified the attacker as an affiliate of the Yemeni Defence Ministry.

He underscored that, it was a“lone wolf” attack, that did not represent“the honourable members of the Yemeni Ministry of Defence.”

The spokesman said, the attacked camp provides counter-terrorism training for Yemeni military personnel, and aids humanitarian and development initiatives in Yemen.

He noted, the coalition and the defence ministry would launch an investigation into the case.– NNN-SPA