Qatar Take On Bahrain In Arab Volleyball Championship Final On Sunday

Manama: Qatar will meet Bahrain tomorrow, Sunday, in the final match of the 23rd Arab Volleyball Championship, held in Bahrain, with the participation of 8 teams.

Qatar qualified for the final after defeating Tunisia (3-1) in the semi-final match that took place last Friday evening.

The results of the match were (19-25), (25-19), (25-22) and (25-21).

On the other hand, Bahrain qualified for the final at the expense of Oman with three clean sets.

Qatar qualified for the semi-finals of the after defeating Iraq (3-1) in the quarter-finals and after topping Group Two in the group stage by defeating Saudi Arabia (3-1), then Jordan (3-0), and Kuwait (3-1).

Eight teams are participating in the tournament, divided into two groups. The first group includes the teams of the Sultanate of Oman, Iraq, Tunisia and Bahrain, while the second group includes the teams of Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

The Qatari squad features: Youssef Aghlaf, Mubarak Al Kuwari, Mohammed Al Sharshani, Babi Majit, Renan Ribeiro, Othman Abdul Wahid, Nicola, Abdulrahman Bakri, Borboslav, Youssef Al Yafei, Irfan Asadi, Naji Mahmoud and Mohammed Al Wali.

Qatar Volleyball Association President, Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari expressed his happiness with the team's qualification to the tournament final, after the deserved victory over the Tunisian team in the semi-final.

In a statement today, Al Kuwari praised the team's results in the tournament and the wonderful performance of the young players against Tunisia in the semi-final after a strong match from both sides, where the Tunisian team presented a distinguished performance, especially in the first half.

However, the Qatari team players showed a high fighting spirit and succeeded in turning the result in their favor.

He said that qualifying for the final match was not a coincidence, but rather the result of serious preparations and great efforts from the technical and administrative staff and players throughout the tournament, adding, "We are proud of the performance the team has presented so far, and we look forward to achieving the best to please the Qatari fans."

On the upcoming final match against Bahrain, Al Kuwari said, "We are fully aware of the difficulty of the upcoming match, especially since it will be against the strong team of Bahrain, who are playing at home. "