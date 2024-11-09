US Embassy Doha Celebrates Milestone In New Embassy Compound Construction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy in Qatar celebrated a key milestone in the of its New Embassy Compound (NEC) with a "Topping Out" ceremony held on November 7, marking the successful completion of the structural concrete work for the Chancery building.

This significant event recognizes two years of dedicated work and collaboration in completing the main structure of the embassy.

The "Topping Out" ceremony is a time-honored tradition in construction, symbolizing the completion of a building's core structure.

Ambassador Davis Pours the Final Bucket of Concrete

In the presence of His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al-Asmakh, the Director of the Department of American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, US Ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis, and other key project stakeholders, took part in the ceremonial placing of the final bucket of structural concrete into the Chancery.

Ambassador Davis addressed the gathering, emphasizing the strong partnership between the United States and Qatar and the crucial role the Qatari government and local entities have played in the project's success.

“The new embassy will enhance U.S.–Qatari diplomatic, security, and commercial relations, serving as a hub for collaboration and engagement. Looking to the future, this facility will further strengthen new avenues for collaboration and promote peace and prosperity for both our nations,” said the U.S. Ambassador.

In addition to his remarks, Ambassador Davis poured the final bucket of concrete, further marking the completion of this important phase in the project's development.

The new Chancery building, expected to open in 2026, will serve as a symbol of the continued cooperation between the United States and Qatar. The project is a testament to the close ties between the two nations and the shared commitment to mutual progress and diplomacy.