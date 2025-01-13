HUR To Publish Data On Russian Producers Of Death

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine's of Defense is launching a new section on the War & Sanctions portal, featuring data on Russian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment. The initial focus will be on drone manufacturers.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the War & Sanctions portal.

The section includes identification data of companies, the range of drones they produce, a general overview of their activities, and a list of affiliated companies. Users can browse and navigate by enterprise or drone model. Some entries to lists of foreign equipment used by Russian manufacturers and identified components from drones deployed against Ukraine.

Today, HUR is releasing the first dataset covering 79 Russian enterprises involved in the production and supply of drones for the war against Ukraine. These include:



manufacturers of Russian versions of Iranian drones Shahed-136 – Geran and Harpiya: companies like JSC Alabuga, LLC Albatros, JSC Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol , and others participating in the production of these drones and their components;

Zala Aero group, part of the Kalashnikov Concern, producing loitering Lancet drones and Zala reconnaissance UAVs;

producers of multipurpose Russian drones Orion and Altair: JSC Kronstadt and JSC Ural Civil Aviation Plant; FPV drone manufacturers, who supply their products directly to Russian armed forces in Ukraine, organize crowdfunding efforts, establish pilot schools in temporarily occupied territories, and modify their drones to meet military demands.

The database will be updated regularly. Other categories, including missile manufacturers responsible for strikes on Ukrainian cities, are in the pipeline.

HUR urges the international community to synchronize and intensify efforts against these Russian "producers of death" by imposing sanctions, restricting supplies, and strengthening oversight and accountability. "No one involved in the murder and terror of Ukrainians will be forgotten or go unpunished," intelligence officials stress.

