AU Mission Welcomes Somalia-Ethiopia Deal To Strengthen Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) Mogadishu, Jan 14 (IANS) The African Union (AU) mission in Somalia welcomed a recent agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia to restore representation in their respective capitals after more than a year of strained ties.

Mohamed El-Amine Souef, special representative of the chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia and head of the AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), said the talks between Somali President Hassan Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Abiy Ahmed reaffirmed enduring commitments made in Turkey, where they first agreed to mend strained relations that had mounted tensions in the Eastern Africa region, Xinhua news agency reported.

"AUSSOM remains committed to supporting Somalia's stabilisation efforts and regional partnerships, in alignment with the aspirations of the Somali people and the AU's vision for a peaceful and prosperous Africa," Souef said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

During the Saturday talks, the two leaders stressed closer collaboration between their diplomatic missions on multilateral and regional matters of mutual interest while pledging to strengthen coordination on improving regional relations and fostering common understanding and shared progress.

Souef called the step an "important milestone" in bilateral relations. He underlined the significance of the renewed focus on enhancing diplomatic ties, strengthening security cooperation, and promoting economic integration, all of which are crucial for advancing regional peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

The two countries had engaged in a diplomatic spat after Ethiopia signed an agreement with Somaliland, a self-declared region of Somalia, in January 2024, to grant Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port of Berbera in exchange for its recognition of Somaliland as an independent nation.

Somalia viewed the move as a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.