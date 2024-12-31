Covid RNA Analyzed With Tee On OVM: Open (Incl. RSS3) Supercharges Desci

(MENAFN- Chainwire) San Francisco, California, December 31st, 2024, Chainwire

Open (also known as webisOpen on X, collective includes RSS3) is transforming virological research and decentralized science (DeSci) through its innovative Open Virtual Machine (OVM). This technology, integrated with the Compute Wormhole, facilitates the on-chain analysis of genetic similarities between two viruses: SARS-CoV-2 (sequenced in Wuhan, 2019) and SARS-CoV (sequenced in Toronto, 2003).

This analysis is performed fully on-chain using Open's Open Virtual Machine (OVM) within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) (together known as Open's Compute Wormhole) utilizing and bridging decentralized compute from Hyperbolic Labs, to ensure integrity, immutability, determinism, and resistance to tampering. Additionally, OVM guarantees verifiability through on-chain transactions, promoting transparency and trust in the results.

This demo and experiment of Open Desci Platform Alpha and its record on-chain (on Open Chain) has also been released to the public to showcase the power of OVM to the public. Users can check out this link for more information.

The Research Challenge

Decoding the genetic fingerprints of viruses has traditionally required expensive supercomputers and extensive infrastructure-resources often out of reach for many researchers. For years, virologists have been constrained by financial and logistical challenges, forcing them to focus more on acquiring equipment than advancing scientific discovery. Moreover, the reliance on private or centralized computing resources has limited peer reviews, making it difficult to reproduce results and raising concerns about the integrity, reliability, and trustworthiness of the findings.

Entering the OVM Revolution

The Open Virtual Machine (OVM) offers a high-performance, decentralized, and verifiable compute layer, designed to democratize access to advanced computational resources. Its implementation begins with a demonstration and experimental applications on Open Chain , showcasing its capabilities in bridging decentralized computation with the immutability of blockchain technology. By bridging powerful decentralized computation with blockchain immutability, OVM is a Data Wormhole for innovations like verifiable and transparent AI and DeSci. The Open collective includes @RSS3_ , @_RSSHub , and @openinfo .

RSS3 is a decentralized network indexing and structuring data, delivering accessible and valuable Open Information to the next X (prev. Twitter), Google, OpenAI, and beyondfor AI and decentralized science (also known as DeSci).

Key Features of OVM in Decentralized Science



Reproducibility Guaranteed: Every computation is verifiable and reproducible, a critical feature for peer-reviewed scientific research.

Secure Data Processing: A built-in Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) safeguards sensitive data, ensuring integrity and tamper resistance throughout the computational process. Effortless Genomic Analysis: Researchers can now compare viral genomes, such as [SARS-CoV-2 ] and [SARS-Tor-2 ], in a decentralized and democratized manner, without permission and access to exclusive and expensive hardware.

These capabilities highlight the expanding potential of OVM in decentralized science (DeSci), paving the way for further innovations in transparent and democratized research.

The Bridge Between Blockchain and Beyond

OVM's architecture introduces a framework that integrates blockchain's on-chain immutability with scalable, decentralized computing resources, including GPU support for demanding computational tasks. This design enables efficient execution of compute-intensive applications, such as:



AI and Machine Learning Training

DeFi Risk Assessments and Financial Modeling Real-Time DeSci, Gaming, and Metaverse Simulations

Whether it's simulating virus interactions, optimizing decentralized finance protocols, or powering the next-gen virtual worlds, OVM provides immutable, verifiable, and transparent computational solutions. These advanced capabilities demonstrate the potential of decentralized systems to address complex, real-world challenges.

Democratizing Research, Unlocking Discovery

OVM enables researchers worldwide to access advanced computational resources without reliance on costly infrastructure. By prioritizing accessibility, the platform emphasizes scientific innovation over financial constraints. This approach fosters global collaboration, empowering researchers to address critical challenges such as pandemics and climate change.

Open and Modular by Design

OVM's modular architecture allows decentralized applications to tap into scalable computing power through partnerships with decentralized providers like Hyperbolic, Aethir Cloud , or virtually anyone with spare computational resources. This design supports the creation of an open and transparent ecosystem for research and development, accessible globally and at any time.

Exploring OVM-Powered Genomic Analysis (Coming Soon on Mainnet)

The OVM-powered infrastructure will enable users to analyze the genetic sequences of:

The Open DeSci team is preparing to release the Alpha version of its demo and experimental platform. This release will showcase the capabilities of OVM in performing DNA sequence alignment, providing a practical example of its potential in decentralized science.

The Future of Compute is Open

Available now on Open Chain for demo purposes, with support for more platforms on the horizon, OVM is ushering in a new era of decentralized science. By bridging the gap between blockchain and advanced decentralized computation, OVM unlocks the true potential of the Open Web and DeSci, paving the way for breakthroughs in Science, AI, and beyond.

OVM removes infrastructure barriers, enabling scientific progress to be driven by creativity and innovation. This approach represents a significant step forward in the evolution of open science.

