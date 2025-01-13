UAE-Based Gamers Reveal The Most Anticipated Video Games Of 2025

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As 2025 begins, the gaming community is abuzz with excitement over some of the most highly anticipated titles in years. From long-awaited sequels to groundbreaking innovations, the lineup for 2025 is shaping up to be historic. To gauge the excitement, we spoke to UAE-based gaming influencers and content creators about their thoughts on the upcoming releases, the games they enjoyed the most in 2024, and the sequels they hope to see.

The Crown Jewel of Anticipation: GTA 6

'GTA 6' poster

The most common thread among the responses is the overwhelming excitement for Grand Theft Auto 6. After more than a decade since GTA 5, Rockstar Games is set to redefine the open-world genre once again.

Bashar Kayyal, a UAE-based content creator with over millions of subscribers, expressed his enthusiasm. Better known as Basharkk, he said, "Without a doubt, GTA 6 is the game I'm most excited about. Rockstar Games has a reputation for pushing boundaries and setting new standards in gaming, and GTA 5 is a testament to that. After over a decade of development, I'm eager to see how they'll redefine the open-world genre and gaming as a whole."

Bashar Kayyal

Similarly, Sultan Khalifa, an Emirati athlete and gaming enthusiast, shared: "I'm really excited to play GTA 6, which will come out in 2025 after a long wait of 13 years. It's not just a game; it's a cultural phenomenon. The promise of a sprawling, detailed world, cutting-edge technology, and a chance to create chaos or build an empire is something no other franchise delivers quite like Grand Theft Auto."

Fan Favourites from 2024

While 2025 has its share of heavyweights, 2024 also delivered standout titles that left a lasting impression.

For Basharkk, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 stood out for its Zombies mode, which he described as, "on another level in terms of creativity, gameplay, and atmosphere." Another highlight for him was Marvel Rivals, a fresh take on team-based action that he likened to Overwatch but with a Marvel twist.

Lady Lillith, a Dubai-based Lebanese streamersand content creator, enjoyed playing Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga, Black Myth: Wukong, and Marvel Rivals, noting the latter's buzz and appeal.

Lady Lillith

For Sultan, the year was filled with variety, from completing The Last of Us and Black Myth: Wukong to enjoying Astro Bot, which won Game of the Year. He also highlighted his newfound excitement to tackle Elden Ring after being challenged by friends and fans.

Hopes for Sequels in 2025

While anticipation for new games runs high, gamers also expressed their hopes for sequels to beloved franchises.

Basharkk shared his dream for The Witcher 4, praising its predecessor for its "rich story, complex characters, and breathtaking open world." He said, "It is the sequel I've been hoping for, and the announcement that it's in development felt like a dream come true. The Witcher 3 was a groundbreaking game with its rich story, complex characters, and breathtaking open world, and it left such a lasting impression that fans like me have been clamouring for more. While I'm unsure if The Witcher 4 is set for release this year, just knowing it's on the way is exciting enough. I can't wait to see how CD Projekt Red evolves the series, potentially with new characters, deeper gameplay mechanics, and even more immersive storytelling."

Still from 'The Witcher 4'

Sultan revealed his nostalgia-driven wish for Midnight Club 5, citing how the earlier games shaped his love for motorsport. "Midnight Club 3 was one of the games that made me who I am," he said. "It's an OG classic, and I would love to see its sequel this year."

Lady Lillith, a Bioshock fan, expressed excitement for rumoured news of a new game in the series, as well as her hopes for Hellblade 3, which has already been greenlit. She is eagerly anticipating Elden Ring: Nightreign, which promises to introduce multiplayer options-a first for the Souls series-and Doom: The Dark Ages, a follow-up to her favourite game in the franchise.