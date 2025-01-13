Lebanon's President Appoints Nawaf Salam As New PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jan 14 (NNN-NNA) – Nawaf Salam, president of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, was named Lebanon's new prime and tasked with forming a new yesterday, the Lebanese presidency announced in a statement.

The appointment followed Salam's garnering of 84 out of 128 parliamentary votes, during binding consultations, conducted by President Joseph Aoun.

According to the statement, President Aoun summoned Salam to assign him the role. However, Salam is currently abroad and is scheduled to return today.

Under Lebanon's prevailing norms, the position of prime minister is traditionally held by a Sunni Muslim, while the president is always a Maronite Christian, and the parliamentary speaker is a Shiite Muslim.

Born into a prominent political family in 1953, Salam is a Sunni Muslim. His uncle, Saeb Salam, served as prime minister multiple times before Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, and his cousin, Tammam Salam, held the same position from 2014 to 2016.

Salam holds a master's degree in law from Harvard University and two doctorates – in history and political science – from the Sorbonne University. He also served as Lebanon's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations from 2007 to 2017.

Salam's appointment comes as Lebanon emerges from a 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. In addition to post-conflict reconstruction, the country faces significant challenges, including deep economic woes.– NNN-NNA