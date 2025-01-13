Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Top 40 Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Whatsapp And Facebook Status To Share

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Makar Sankranti, also known as Makara or simply Sankrant, is being celebrated across India on Tuesday, January 14. On this day, people in different parts of the country carry out different rituals to observe this festival. In Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated as Pongal; in Gujarat, as Uttarayan; in Assam, Magh Bihu is celebrated.

In several other parts of India, the holiday is associated with til (sesame seeds), which are eaten in sweets prepared with jaggery (a type of sugar), thus earning the holiday the nickname Til Sankranti in some regions.

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the harvest season. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Makar Sankranti Punya Kala will fall from 09:03 AM to 05:46 PM.

Makar Sankranti wishes: Here a list of 10 best messages and wishes you could share with your loved ones on the day of Makar Sankranti:

Wishing you a joyous Makar Sankranti filled with love, light, and happiness! 🌞🎉May the sun's trek north fill your life with warmth and brightness. I hope Makar Sankranti brings you wealth and prosperity.I hope you have a happy Makar Sankranti that is full of wealth and health.May this Makar Sankranti bring warmth to your heart and happiness to your home. 🏠💖May you experience an abundance of happiness, joy, and tranquillity on this auspicious day. I hope you have a pleasant Makar Sankranti.May your life be as colourful as the rainbow kites in the sky on this day of fresh starts."Have a great Makar Sankranti"I'm sending you Makar Sankranti's wonderful blessings! I hope you have all the joy and happiness you deserve throughout this festival.Happy Makar Sankranti! May the sun shine brighter in your life this year. 🌞✨Wishing you a day filled with sweet treats, warm moments, and joyous celebrations! 🍬🌾🎊